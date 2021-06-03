Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

NYSE PAYC opened at $324.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

