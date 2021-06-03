Analyzing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Coupang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.07 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.45 Coupang $11.97 billion 5.91 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Coupang N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ContextLogic and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29

ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 169.68%. Coupang has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Coupang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coupang beats ContextLogic on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

