Financial Review: Lemonade (LMND) & Its Peers

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lemonade to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lemonade and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -147.00% -26.53% -15.24% Lemonade Competitors 8.13% 3.97% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lemonade and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00 Lemonade Competitors 627 2841 2541 138 2.36

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $88.57, suggesting a potential downside of 10.56%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Lemonade’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million -$122.30 million -27.28 Lemonade Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 117.55

Lemonade’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lemonade rivals beat Lemonade on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

