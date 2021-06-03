Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $180.49 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

