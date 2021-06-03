PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of BTEC opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43.

