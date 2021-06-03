PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of BTEC opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.