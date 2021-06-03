PSI Advisors LLC Invests $3.84 Million in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned 1.57% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $34.99.

