PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 105,003 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,003 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.