PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $228.38 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $229.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

