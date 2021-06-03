Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 173,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $755.66 million, a PE ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

