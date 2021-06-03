Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $827.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

