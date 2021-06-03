PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Position Trimmed by Attestor Ltd

Attestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,087,920 shares during the period. PG&E makes up approximately 22.5% of Attestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Attestor Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $36,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,078,000 after buying an additional 15,347,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,522 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

PCG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,422,632. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

