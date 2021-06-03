Rice Partnership LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 56,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,181. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

