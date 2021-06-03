Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,151 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.57% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $105,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $154.93 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.25. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

