Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 124,841 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 4.15% of NeoGenomics worth $234,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

