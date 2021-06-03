Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $51.01

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.01, but opened at $52.41. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 1,051 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock worth $12,459,059 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $64,041,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 653,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,939,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 748,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 306,205 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

