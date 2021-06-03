Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,626 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,494% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

IRTC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.19. 3,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,137. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

