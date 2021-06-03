Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

