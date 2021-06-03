Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.54. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

