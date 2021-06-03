Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at BTIG Research

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,600. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

