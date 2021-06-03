Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. CWM LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $8,954,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.