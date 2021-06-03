Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

