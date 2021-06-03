Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGII. Piper Sandler began coverage on Digi International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $644.87 million, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

