Critical Analysis: Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) vs. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -941.34% -367.25%

50.1% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 702.89 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.32 Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$11.74 million N/A N/A

Nymox Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lucira Health and Nymox Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lucira Health currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops and markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. In addition, it offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

