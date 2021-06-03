Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.64 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Vesper has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $17.53 or 0.00045305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $63.64 million and $1.62 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00287805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00204219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.01203618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,716.12 or 1.00050666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034101 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,629,839 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

