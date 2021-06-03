Tornado Cash Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $52.59 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $77.31 or 0.00199775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00287805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00204219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.01203618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,716.12 or 1.00050666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034101 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,244 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

