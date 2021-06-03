Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $40.24 million and $488,910.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00082808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.01015073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.38 or 0.09293817 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

