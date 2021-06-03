Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,487,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,674,000 after buying an additional 108,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $502.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,221. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

