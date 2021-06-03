Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Park National by 390.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Park National by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,572. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

