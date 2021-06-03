AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.69. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $53.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

