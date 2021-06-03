AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of BGS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

