956 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,718,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,069. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15.

