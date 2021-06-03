Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $10.74 on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 398,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.84.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

