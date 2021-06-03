NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $80.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.