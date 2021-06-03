Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 22,990 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 146.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $4,289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

FL opened at $62.94 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

