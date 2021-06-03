Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $26.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Immunovant traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 53,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,407,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMVT. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.