Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.21 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

MetLife stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

