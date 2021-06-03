Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 135.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,467 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 13.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 469,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

HUN stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

