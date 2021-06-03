Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 21,065 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 222.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of TSN opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.