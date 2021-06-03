860,100 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 860,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,446,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

