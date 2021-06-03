Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 66,344.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 149,275 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

DRI stock opened at $136.57 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.03, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

