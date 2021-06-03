Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

