Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South State by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in South State by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of South State by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,358 shares of company stock worth $3,352,027. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. Truist upped their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

South State stock opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.17. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.