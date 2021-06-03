Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $165.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.54. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

