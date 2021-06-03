Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 153.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

