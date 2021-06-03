Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

