Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

