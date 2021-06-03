Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $310,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

