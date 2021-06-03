Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

CFRUY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

