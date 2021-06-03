Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $266,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.47. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,738. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.