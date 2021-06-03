Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $266,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.47. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,738. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76.

