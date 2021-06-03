Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSNL. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. 12,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $925.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.49. Personalis has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at about $16,565,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 393.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,006,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

